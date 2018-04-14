|
The Room Announce Band Lineup Changes (Week in Review)
.
The Room Announce Band Lineup Changes was a top story on Wednesday: Classic rock prog hybrid The Room have announced keyboard player Steve Checkley has decided to leave the band to concentrate on the increasing demands of family life and if being replaced by Mark Dixon and they also announced the addition of guitarist Eric Bouillette (Nine Skies and RDSK). We were sent the following details: Steve joined the band in 2011 and appeared on both Open Fire and Beyond the Gates of Bedlam albums contributing some great melodies and ideas "We are enormously sad that Steve has decided to leave the band but we understand and fully support his reasons. Steve has been with us for seven or so years and we are going to miss his humour, mad ideas and of course his help developing our unique sound" - Martin Wilson, Vocals - here.
Steve joined the band in 2011 and appeared on both Open Fire and Beyond the Gates of Bedlam albums contributing some great melodies and ideas
"We are enormously sad that Steve has decided to leave the band but we understand and fully support his reasons. Steve has been with us for seven or so years and we are going to miss his humour, mad ideas and of course his help developing our unique sound" - Martin Wilson, Vocals - here.