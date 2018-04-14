The Room Announce Band Lineup Changes

Steve joined the band in 2011 and appeared on both Open Fire and Beyond the Gates of Bedlam albums contributing some great melodies and ideas

for songs. That contribution continues on the bands new album to be released in the autumn of 2018.

"We are enormously sad that Steve has decided to leave the band but we understand and fully support his reasons. Steve has been with us for seven or so years and we are going to miss his humour, mad ideas and of course his help developing our unique sound" - Martin Wilson, Vocals - here.