News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming (Week in Review)

.
Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Eric Clapton documentary, "Life In 12 Bars", and its companion soundtrack will be released on June 8th. Available on DVD and Blu-ray, the film by director Lili Fini Zanuck (Rush, Driving Miss Daisy) takes an unflinching and deeply personal look into the life of legendary 18-time Grammy winner while following his career through The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek And The Dominos, and his solo years.

The rocker's private life is "the emotional spine of the film," according to Zanuck. "Clapton's music is the foundation of our film. His commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days.

"He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone and physical appearance."

"Life In 12 Bars" premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its US broadcast debut on Showtime this past February.

An official soundtrack will also be available as a 2CD and 4LP set plus digital formats; the release includes - for the first time anywhere - the entire full length version of Clapton's take on Bob Marley's 1973 classic, "I Shot The Sheriff", recorded during the sessions for his 1974 album, "461 Ocean Boulevard."

The project delivers 32 featured tracks, including four other previously unreleased tunes by Clapton, Derek And The Dominos, and Cream. Read more and see the trailer - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Eric Clapton Music and more

Eric Clapton T-shirts and Posters

More Eric Clapton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming

Stephen Bishop Revisits CD Feat Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Art Garfunkel

Eric Clapton Announces His Only North American Shows Of 2018

Eric Clapton Rocks Beatles Classic In Video From George Harrison Concert

Hawkwind Guitarist Looks Back On Eric Clapton Friendship

Eric Clapton Limiting Live Shows Due To Health Issues

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf

Eric Clapton Shares His View On The Future Of Guitar

John Mayall Reflects On Former Bandmate Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton To Headline Hyde Park Summer Concert Series

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Recap: Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Fates Warning Announce Double Live Over Europe Album

From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.