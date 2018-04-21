G3 Tour With Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Uli Jon Roth Launches Next Week

The trek will be kicking off in the UK at the Southend Cliffs Pavilion on Tuesday 24th April and will continue on to London, Bristol, Manchester, Portsmouth and Birmingham and the shows will include a set from each guitarist with the night concluding with a "massive jam".

Satriani had this to say, "I could say that I'm surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it's grown, but in a way I'm not," he said with a laugh, "I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It's fun, it's unpredictable, it's wild - it's everything you could want in a show." Read more - here.