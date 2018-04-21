Kataklysm Announce Record Release Shows

Jungle Rot will be supporting the first three shows (Brooklyn, Cincinnati, and Chicago) and Exmortus will take over for the final show that is taking place at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, Ca on June 7th.

Maurizio Iacono had this to say and revealed a nice bonus for fans that catch these shows, "Meditations is coming - a work of art. To celebrate, we decided to do four select release party shows across the states. We encourage everyone to come party! Every attendee will receive a copy our new album, 'Meditations' and bonus live DVD. Support the cause of metal and see ya soon \m/" See the dates - here.