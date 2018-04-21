Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio

Leach shared the news with fans via Instagram, posting a post feature Jones and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz. He wrote, "This dude was in the neighborhood, so I figured hey let's get him to lay down some stuff for a thing...He did, and it is going to be EPIC!"

Killswitch Engage have been working on their next studio album and speculation that the collaboration with Jones is likely to appear on that effort when it arrives. See Leach's post - here.