Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars

The 40-year-old singer was pulled over by in Costa Mesa, Ca last week driving an allegedly stolen van and officers discovered stolen property in the vehicle and during their investigation discovered a storage space that had additional stolen merchandise.

According to the report, police recovered thirteen guitars, nine believed to be from a near by Guitar Center, and a stolen motorcycle. The store said that over $10,000 worth of gear was returned to them. Read the report for more details - here.