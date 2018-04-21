Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir

"Iconic bassist and co-founder of the immortal Red Hot Chili Peppers finally tells his fascinating life story," says the publsihers, "complete with all the dizzying highs and the gutter lows you'd expect from an L.A. street rat turned world-famous rock star."

When Grand Central first announced more than four years ago that it had acquired the rights to the memoir, it said the book would will cover topics including: "His move from a 'normal' upbringing in the suburbs of New York to Los Angeles to live a bohemian life with a jazz musician step-father; his young, rebellious life on the streets of L.A. where he befriends Anthony Kiedis and founds the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Kiedis and two other high school friends; details about his sometimes complex friendship and collaboration with Kiedis; his myriad experiences with hard drugs; and, of course, the tumultuous creative journey of the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers through its various incarnations over the last 30 years, according to Flea."

"I love literature deeply," said Flea in 2014. "I view books as sacred things, and in writing my story, I'm going to do my best to honor the form that has played such a huge part in shaping who I am." Read more - here.