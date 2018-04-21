News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir (Week in Review)

.
Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has announced that he will be releasing his memoir, "Acid For The Children", on September 25th via Grand Central Publishing.

"Iconic bassist and co-founder of the immortal Red Hot Chili Peppers finally tells his fascinating life story," says the publsihers, "complete with all the dizzying highs and the gutter lows you'd expect from an L.A. street rat turned world-famous rock star."

When Grand Central first announced more than four years ago that it had acquired the rights to the memoir, it said the book would will cover topics including: "His move from a 'normal' upbringing in the suburbs of New York to Los Angeles to live a bohemian life with a jazz musician step-father; his young, rebellious life on the streets of L.A. where he befriends Anthony Kiedis and founds the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Kiedis and two other high school friends; details about his sometimes complex friendship and collaboration with Kiedis; his myriad experiences with hard drugs; and, of course, the tumultuous creative journey of the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers through its various incarnations over the last 30 years, according to Flea."

"I love literature deeply," said Flea in 2014. "I view books as sacred things, and in writing my story, I'm going to do my best to honor the form that has played such a huge part in shaping who I am." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and more

Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirts and Posters

More Red Hot Chili Peppers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir

Pearl Jam And Red Hot Chili Peppers Jams Go Online

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Talks Horrors of Addiction

Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan

Chad Smith Walks Fans Through Classic Red Hot Chili Peppers Video

Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors 2017 In Review

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack

Flea Has Strong Reaction To Music Education Funding Cuts

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Recap: Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Fates Warning Announce Double Live Over Europe Album

From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.