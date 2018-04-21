News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Cars Rock Hall Induction Video Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
The Cars

The Cars Rock Hall Induction Video Goes Online was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Cars were inducted into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during an April 14 event at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, OH, and video from the annual ceremony has surfaced online.

Rolling Stone reports the group were introduced by Brandon Flowers of The Killers, who declared: "The Cars were the first band I fell in love with, and you never forget your first. They achieved greatness and left a comet trail behind them, writing and recording songs that have transcended into classics."

The Cars have roots in Cleveland, where guitarist Ric Ocasek teamed up with bassist Benjamin Orr in a few different outfits in the 1960s before relocating to Boston.

Orr - who died of pancreatic cancer in 2000 - was remembered fondly by his bandmates, including guitarist Elliott Easton: "His incredible voice, solid bass playing, and good humor was such a huge part of the band's success. Cleveland was Ben's hometown, and I know whenever he is, he's so proud of this special occasion and even more so that we're here of all places."

Joined by Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, The Cars took center stage for a four-song induction performance that featured their 1984 US Top 10 hit, "You Might Think", alongside three tracks from their self-titled 1978 debut: "My Best Friend's Girl", "Moving In Stereo" and "Just What I Needed." Watch the videos of the induction and jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

