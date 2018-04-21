The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

According to Cleveland.com, the Las Vegas, NV band were the surprise opening act for the event at the city's Public Auditorium, where they ripped through the Petty track before segueing briefly into the singer's 1989 solo hit, "Free Fallin.'"

"Ladies and gentlemen get out of your seats," implored frontman Brandon Flowers, "pay some rock and roll respect to the impenetrable, the masterful, to the eternal Tom Petty."

Flowers returned later in the evening to induct The Cars into the Rock Hall alongside Dire Straits, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Petty passed away last October 2 at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home. Watch the tribute - here.