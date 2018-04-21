The Raven Age Reveal New Singer With Song Stream

James had this to say, "I'm feeling incredibly honoured and excited to become part of The Raven Age family. It's been such a natural fit for me, and has made me see that the possibilities are endless for the future of this band."

Guitarist George Harris added, "The morale and excitement of The Raven Age has been sky high since Matt joined the band. He is an incredible vocalist and has brought a new lease of life to our sound. We can't wait to show everyone what we've been up to in the studio and 'Surrogate' is just a teaser of what Matt is bringing to the table." Check out the new song - here.