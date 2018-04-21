Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announce Summer Tour

The band will be kicking off the series of live performances with an appearance at the Wanee Festival on April 20th in Live Oak, Fl and wrapping things up on October 6th in Burlingham, NY at the Catskills Wine & Food Festival.

The band has announced that they will be releasing an exclusive limited edition box set for this year's Record Store Day on April 21st. Dubbed the 'Raven's Reels, Vol. 1, the 4-LP collection is a complete concert recording from their September 24, 2017 show at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN. It marks the first vinyl edition from the band's 'Raven's Reels' digital concert release series recorded by band archivist Chris "The Raven" Albers. Only 1200 copies are being released. See the tour dates - here.