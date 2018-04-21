News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington (Week in Review)

.
Judas Priest

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Guitarist Glenn Tipton rejoined his Judas Priest bandmates to perform a three-song encore during the band's April 15 concert in Kent, WA, and video from the event is streaming online.

The rocker was in the lineup for the group's classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight" at the city's ShoWare Center. The show marked Tipton's third appearance on the group's "Firepower" tour of North America - after stops in Newark, NJ on March 20 and Uncasville, CT on March 22 - and news of his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease.

"Firepower" co-producer Andy Sneap recently stepped into the Judas Priest lineup as Tipton's choice to take over his touring duties, while leaving the door open for possible random appearances on the trek.

Judas Priest's current spring run with Saxon and Black Star Riders will wrap up in San Antonio, TX on May 1. Watch video of the reunion jams - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Judas Priest Music and more

Judas Priest T-shirts and Posters

More Judas Priest News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington

Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

Judas Priest Score Their Highest Charting Album In U.S.

Judas Priest Earn First UK Top 10 Album In 38 Years

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle

Video From Judas Priest Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Judas Priest Guitarist Reveals His Favorite Flying V Players

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Recap: Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Fates Warning Announce Double Live Over Europe Album

From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.