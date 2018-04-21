Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say, "After the announcement of our tour with In This Moment, the response was so great that we decided to do another run together! It's going to be so much fun to tour with our good friends! See you all on the road!"

The first leg kicks off on April 30th in Houston and will feature support from New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart. The second leg will also feature New Years Day and will be launching on July 27th in Kansas City, MO. See the dates - here.