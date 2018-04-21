White delivered the project's current single, "Over And Over And Over", early in the show before returning to rock the set's lead track, "Connected By Love."

Hosted by comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney, the singer also appeared in an unaired "Cut For Time" sketch as a wedding band guitarist in a video released by the late night series.

White's appearance comes just days before he launches a spring tour of North America in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19. "Boarding House Reach" recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 to earn his third US chart-topper, following similar success with 2012's "Blunderbuss" and 2014's "Lazaretto." Watch his SNL appearance - here.