Jack White Rocks TV's Saturday Night Live (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Rocks TV's Saturday Night Live was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Jack White performed a pair of tracks from his new album, "Boarding House Reach", on the April 14 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live, and video from the program is streaming online

White delivered the project's current single, "Over And Over And Over", early in the show before returning to rock the set's lead track, "Connected By Love."

Hosted by comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney, the singer also appeared in an unaired "Cut For Time" sketch as a wedding band guitarist in a video released by the late night series.

White's appearance comes just days before he launches a spring tour of North America in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19. "Boarding House Reach" recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 to earn his third US chart-topper, following similar success with 2012's "Blunderbuss" and 2014's "Lazaretto." Watch his SNL appearance - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

