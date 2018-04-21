Lenny Kravitz Collection Getting First Time Vinyl Release

Kravitz's three-times-platinum 15-track Greatest Hits, originally released in 2000, will finally be made available to all retail outlets in a 2LP 180-gram black vinyl configuration. Additionally, a limited-edition exclusive 180-gram version available from uDiscover will feature custom clear mixed with smoky silver and white swirls on LP1, and custom clear mixed with blue and white smoky swirls on LP2.

Greatest Hits was a major triumph for Kravitz and a worldwide Top 10 chart performer, reaching No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Austria, Italy, and other countries. This compilation showcases the many strengths inherent in the grooves of Kravitz's first five albums - 1989's Let Love Rule, 1991's Mama Said, 1993's Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1995's Circus, and 1998's 5 - by assembling 15 of the best tracks from the first stage of his celebrated career. Read more - here.

