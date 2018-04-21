|
Red Devil Vortex Release 'Something Has To Die' Video (Week in Review)

Red Devil Vortex Release 'Something Has To Die' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Red Devil Vortex have released a new music video for their debut single "Something Has To Die." The song is the title track to their forthcoming EP, which is set to be released on May 8th. The new video was directed and edited by Raphael Bittencourt. Gabriel Connor had the following comments about the upcoming EP, "Working on this EP was a lot of fun. Augustus is a great friend of ours and he's a very creative producer. "He enhanced our creativity and we didn't put any limits to the creative process. It's chaotic, energetic and beautiful in its own way. It's the type of music to make love and war to." Watch the video - here.
