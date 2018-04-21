News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Styx Big TV Interview Preview Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Styx

Styx Big TV Interview Preview Goes Online was a top story on Tuesday: AXS TV have revealed a preview clip to tonight's episode (Tuesday, April 17th) of the Big Interview with Dan Rather featuring legendary rockers Styx. The show will premiere at 9pE/6pP.

Styx's Tommy Shaw, James "JY" Young, and Lawrence Gowan sat down with Rather and in the revealed excerpts, Young explains the band's longevity and continued subbess:

"We're meant to bring this music-which comes from a higher place and is channeled through us and has the power to soothe, to calm, to inspire, and, in the best cases, to heal. We are the stewards of this mighty power, and it's our great joy to get out here and use that power."

"I would also add that we're completely unqualified to do anything else on the planet," says frontman Gowan, leading singer and guitarist Shaw to humorously chime in, "My charm wears off pretty quickly at home, I don't recall my wife ever being in tears when I left again." Watch the clip - here.

Styx Music and more

Styx T-shirts and Posters

More Styx News

Styx Big TV Interview Preview Goes Online

