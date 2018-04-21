Taking Back Sunday Lose Founding Member

The group shared the following comments, "Guitarist Eddie Reyes and Taking Back Sunday have parted ways due to personal reasons. Eddie was a founding member of the band and his contributions can be felt all along the way.

"John, Shaun, Mark and Adam love Eddie, wish him well in his future endeavors and look forward to hitting the road soon, starting in Mexico on April 26 and traveling to the UK and Germany in late May. After that they will spend the summer touring the US with long-time friends Coheed and Cambria." - here.