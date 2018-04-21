|
The Mick Ronson Story Soundtrack Announced (Week in Review)
The Mick Ronson Story Soundtrack Announced was a top story on Tuesday: (UMe) Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, The Soundtrack is set to be released on June 8th. The album comes on the heels of the film's streaming debuts on Hulu and Amazon Prime following last year's successful theatrical run and the DVD/Blu-ray releases. The soundtrack is the first official career retrospective compilation for the guitar virtuoso, Mick Ronson, known affectionately as "Ronno." As well as highlights from Ronson's solo records, the compilation includes material from his key collaborations with David Bowie, Elton John, Ian Hunter, Michael Chapman and Queen. The album also includes a previously unreleased cover version of "This Is For You" by Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and a piano tribute to Ronson from Bowie's piano-man and band alumni Mike Garson (David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins). Read more - here.
