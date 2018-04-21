The Mick Ronson Story Soundtrack Announced

The soundtrack is the first official career retrospective compilation for the guitar virtuoso, Mick Ronson, known affectionately as "Ronno." As well as highlights from Ronson's solo records, the compilation includes material from his key collaborations with David Bowie, Elton John, Ian Hunter, Michael Chapman and Queen.

The album also includes a previously unreleased cover version of "This Is For You" by Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and a piano tribute to Ronson from Bowie's piano-man and band alumni Mike Garson (David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins). Read more - here.

