The Moody Blues Announce Special Record Store Day Release

The annual event takes place on April 21st and the band will be releasing a special limited edition 12" vinyl single called "Say It With Love". We were sent the following details:

This limited edition blue & white vinyl highlights three live performances from The Moody Blues' 2017 performance at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts in Toronto. Justin Hayward (guitar, vocals), John Lodge (bass, vocals), and Graeme Edge (drums, percussion) deliver soaring versions of "Say It With Love," "The Story In Your Eyes," and "Steppin In A Slide Zone," backed by Norda Mullen (flute, guitar, percussion, vocals), Julie Ragins (keyboards, percussion, guitar, saxophone, guitar, vocals), Alan Hewitt (keyboard, vocals), and Billy Ashbaugh (drums, percussion). See the tracklisting - here.