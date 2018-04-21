B.B. King Blues Club Books All Star Lineup For Final Shows

The final run of shows will include Buddy Guy, Rick Ross, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh + Special Guests, El Gran Combo, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and more. Buddy Guy will headline the final B.B. King Blues Club show on Sunday, April 29.

Chief Operating Officer Tsion Bensusan had this to say, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news about B.B. King Blues Club's closing. Despite many sold out shows, the location's rent escalated to an unsustainable level, leaving us no choice but to close our doors. Unfortunately this has become a growing trend in New York City, with other iconic music venues and businesses falling victim to opportunistic property owners.

"This venue's legacy extends much further than the stage, playing a role in Times Square's revitalization two decades ago. It is a shame that wasn't taken into consideration regarding its future in the area. Nevertheless, we feel extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from both fans and artists over the years to create some truly historic and incredible memories in this space. We hope that we can find a new place to call home very soon so we can continue bringing live music to you all."

All shows scheduled beyond the April 29th closing date will be moved to various venues throughout the city. The weekly Sunday Gospel Brunch featuring The Harlem Gospel Choir, will give their two final performances at B.B. King's on April 22nd & 29th. BB King's is currently working with the group to find a new home for their weekly residency which will be announced shortly. Lucille's Grill, located inside the venue, will remain open until April 29th and will feature sets by club favorites: B.B. King Blues Club All-Stars, Jon Paris, A Decade of Soul, and more. Find more details - here.

BBKBC submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.