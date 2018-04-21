|
Monogem Release 'Get Your High' Video (Week in Review)
Monogem Release 'Get Your High' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Monogem has returned with a brand music video for her single "Get Your High." The clip was directed by Finders Pictures and the song features the ambient pop production of Ryan Levine. Monogem is the moniker of the soulful electro-pop singer and songwriter Jen Hirsh and she had the following to say about the inspiration for the new music video: "For this music video, I wanted to create an empowering vibe and atmosphere with some of my favorite women on this planet. I also wanted to have a little fun with the visual, since the song celebrates what gets me high." Watch it - here.
