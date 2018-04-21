|
Pretty Lights Announces 10th Anniversary Shows (Week in Review)
.
Pretty Lights Announces 10th Anniversary Shows was a top story on Wednesday: Pretty Lights has announced two very special 10th Anniversary shows that will be taking place at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 10th and 11th this year "I'm feeling much excitement about announcing the 10th Anniversary Pretty Lights shows at Red Rocks," said Derek Vincent Smith in the announcement. This year will be the best year yet, as we continue to gain more & more understanding about what is possible when this many people come together organized in love and music. "I'm putting all my energy into these shows and they will be the only shows of the summer, possibly all year. Can't wait to open portals to higher dimensions of consciousness with the homies in the PL Live Band: Borahm Lee, Alvin Ford Jr., Chris Karns and Brandon Butler and The Lazer Shark. Come celebrate with us! Always, the light will shine as a guide." Watch the announcement video - here.
"I'm feeling much excitement about announcing the 10th Anniversary Pretty Lights shows at Red Rocks," said Derek Vincent Smith in the announcement. This year will be the best year yet, as we continue to gain more & more understanding about what is possible when this many people come together organized in love and music.
"I'm putting all my energy into these shows and they will be the only shows of the summer, possibly all year. Can't wait to open portals to higher dimensions of consciousness with the homies in the PL Live Band: Borahm Lee, Alvin Ford Jr., Chris Karns and Brandon Butler and The Lazer Shark. Come celebrate with us! Always, the light will shine as a guide." Watch the announcement video - here.