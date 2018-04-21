Set Your Goals Forced To Cancel Slam Dunk Festival Appearance

They revealed the following to fans, "We are disheartened to announce that Set Your Goals will be unable to perform at this year's Slam Dunk Festival. Please believe us when we say we would never consider choosing the option to cancel unless it was absolutely necessary.

"Unfortunately, this is a situation where our personal lives and health must take precedence over our passion for playing music, and the result is withdrawing from some of the commitments we have made as a band for now.

"A huge thank you to everyone involved in Slam Dunk, and our apologies to all who were looking forward to watching us perform this year. We will post another update with more information on our future plans within the coming months." - here.