The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour Dates

The band, which features Black Crowes stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford, and Sven Pipien, as well as John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), and drummer Joe Magistro, will be releasing their as yet titled debut studio album this summer.

The band revealed the first dates that they will be playing to support the album launch including some dates with Gov. Mule and The Avett Brothers, as well as festival appearances. See the dates - here.