Keenan told Matt Pinfield, "Back in the day, those guys did their homework. Going back to old classic rock tracks, listening to the old Queen isolated tracks - they did their homework because you have to understand the medium. The art and your approach to the art shifts basically over time according to the medium and whatever's forgiving in the medium."

He elaborated, "So back in the day when you had those 24 tracks of tape, there was no flying this vocal in from over there to get to that. You had to get it right. So before you even walked into the studio to spend $2,000-3,000 a day to be there, you rehearsed the crap out of it so that you can get it right the first time, so you're not wasting money and wasting time. These guys were already pros."

The then added, "Now it's like, I just kind of wake up and roll out of bed and regurgitate it on the tape and have somebody fix it, if not completely replace it."