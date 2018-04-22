News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tool Singer Says Today's Musicians Not Prepared To Record Properly (Week in Review)

.
Tool

Tool Singer Says Today's Musicians Not Prepared To Record Properly was a top story on Wednesday: Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan is not a fan of today's approach to recording music, seeing a big shift from the days where legendary rock bands really prepared before they got down to putting music on tape.

Keenan told Matt Pinfield, "Back in the day, those guys did their homework. Going back to old classic rock tracks, listening to the old Queen isolated tracks - they did their homework because you have to understand the medium. The art and your approach to the art shifts basically over time according to the medium and whatever's forgiving in the medium."

He elaborated, "So back in the day when you had those 24 tracks of tape, there was no flying this vocal in from over there to get to that. You had to get it right. So before you even walked into the studio to spend $2,000-3,000 a day to be there, you rehearsed the crap out of it so that you can get it right the first time, so you're not wasting money and wasting time. These guys were already pros."

The then added, "Now it's like, I just kind of wake up and roll out of bed and regurgitate it on the tape and have somebody fix it, if not completely replace it." - here.

Tool Music and more

Tool T-shirts and Posters

More Tool News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tool Singer Says Today's Musicians Not Prepared To Record Properly

Tool Launching Intimate Music Clinics

Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses

Tool Share Big News About New Album With Fans

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album

Maynard James Keenan Addresses Tool Album Summer Release Rumor

Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival 2017 In Review

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Recap: Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion- Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'- Alice In Chains' 'New Album Nearly Done- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Fates Warning Announce Double Live Over Europe Album

From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.