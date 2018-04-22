Jack Johnson Raises Half A Million For Fire And Flood Victims

Funds from Jack Johnson & Friends - a Benefit for the Community will be directed to United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund, and to local non-profits working on relief and recovery efforts in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The March 18 concert donated 100% of profits, combined with contributions from the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Goldenvoice/AEG, AXS, local businesses, fan donations, and Johnson's own personal contribution.



The incredible evening brought the community together to heal, alongside first responders who watched from side stage, memorable performances and collaborations from Johnson, Ben Harper, ALO, David Crosby, Kenny & Hana Loggins, Stewart Cole & Orpheo McCord (from Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros), and more. Read more - here.

