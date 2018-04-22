Rush Announce Special Limited Edition 2112 Release

The limited-edition opaque blue 180-gram vinyl features the 2015 remaster by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Mastering Studio and a "red star of the federation" hologram in Side 2 run-out groove.

"2112" delivered Rush's commercial breakthrough, becoming the band's first album to reach the Billboard 200 and their first to achieve Gold sales status in the U.S. (it was later certified Platinum) while earning their first platinum album in Canada.

The Canadian trio released multiple expanded 40th anniversary editions of the 1976 set in 2016. Read more - here.