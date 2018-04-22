News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rush Announce Special Limited Edition 2112 Release (Week in Review)

Rush

Rush Announce Special Limited Edition 2112 Release was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Rush's 1976 album classic, "2112", will be released for the first time on colored vinyl on April 27th. 5,000 copies will be made available worldwide via Rush Backstage "due to popular demand."

The limited-edition opaque blue 180-gram vinyl features the 2015 remaster by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Mastering Studio and a "red star of the federation" hologram in Side 2 run-out groove.

"2112" delivered Rush's commercial breakthrough, becoming the band's first album to reach the Billboard 200 and their first to achieve Gold sales status in the U.S. (it was later certified Platinum) while earning their first platinum album in Canada.

The Canadian trio released multiple expanded 40th anniversary editions of the 1976 set in 2016. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

