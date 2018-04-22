News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Announces Solo Performance Amid Guns N' Roses Tour (Week in Review)

.
Slash

Slash Announces Solo Performance Amid Guns N' Roses Tour was a top story on Thursday: While Guns N' Roses have a busy summer tour scheduled with a massive European tour, lead guitarist Slash has revealed his solo band will be playing a couple of music festivals.

Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will first be taking the stage at an event called Kabboo at the Del Mar Racetrack on the outskirts of San Diego, Ca the weekend of September 14th through 16th.

They will be sharing the bill with an impressive lineup including former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, Foo Fighters, Stone Temple Pilots, Billy Idol and more.

Slash and the band will then take the stage at this year's Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Ca the weekend of October 13th and 14th which will also feature performances from bands like System of a Down, Deftones and Alice in Chains. - here.

More Slash News

