The Damned Release 'Look Left' Video

Classic Rock reports that the new album looks likely to crash into the UK album chart this week. "It hasn't really sunk in yet," says frontman Dave Vanian. "But it feels great to finally get there as it's been a long time coming. We've had lots of top ten singles but never an album. Even when Eloise was a big hit we were pipped to the number one spot by a novelty song by (British comedy actor and singer) Su Pollard! This time we've had Kylie and the Manics to compete with. A huge thanks to the fans, of course, without whom this record would never have been made. It feels amazing to finally get it out there."

Drummer Pinch, who wrote the track, had this to say, "While everybody's looking left, what the hell is happening right. Tough subject matter is easier to digest when coated in honey rather than vinegar and the message in this song is so important, I couldn't risk it being a throw away aggro punk tune that was immediately overlooked. I see it more as a love song to the human race. The future is here, and until you awaken your mind, I'll wait for you." Watch the video - here.