The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video

The new 12- track album is set to be released by Nuclear Blast on June 29th and will be offered in standard editions with one unique artwork, as well as a limited first edition digipack CD, and as the vinyl that will also feature an exclusive bonus track with unique artwork. The Japanese version will also feature an additional bonus track. Watch the video preview here

The band had this to say, "Recording this video was like combining different dimensions in a space cocktail. Numerous times during the video shoot, band members had to call the tax authorities, to confirm their names in the register, to make sure they had not lost all contact with reality. The result is surely mesmerizing and will take you on a journey that will be hard to digest. Enjoy!" See the tracklist - here.