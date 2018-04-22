Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

The trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are finalists in the "Top Rock Tour" category alongside Coldplay and U2, while they'll also compete for "Top Touring Artist" against Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and U2.

Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound and the 2018 honors are based on the reporting period of April 8, 2017 through March 31, 2018.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.

Guns N' Roses launched the reunion series with a rare club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016; the band have extended the run into a third year and will return to the stage for a series of summer 2018 concert dates across Europe that will begin in Berlin, Germany on June 3. - here.