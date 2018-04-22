News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD (Week in Review)

.
The Alarm

The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD was a top story on Friday: (MSO) The Alarm's Mike Peters has announced that he will be taking a massive trip to celebrate this year's Record Store Day on April 21st. We were sent the following details

Peters will undertake a three-stop transcontinental trip within 24 hours, hitting record stores in London, New York and Los Angeles. For RSD, the band will issue a limited edition eight-song EP Where The Two Rivers Meet.

"I'm so proud of the new music that is being made in the name of The Alarm right here and now," says singer, songwriter and guitarist Mike Peters. The day will kick off with a sold-out listening party in the UK hosted by Diverse Music in Newport, Wales before Peters crosses the Atlantic for stops in New York at Looney Tunes Records in Babylon, Long Island and Los Angeles at Fingerprints Records in Long Beach. Armed with an acoustic guitar and a camera, creating an "on the run" video, Peters adds, "It's probably a good idea to make sure your favorite Alarm t-shirt is clean and ready to be worn on Record Store Day!" Read more - here.

MSO submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

The Alarm Music and more

The Alarm T-shirts and Posters

More The Alarm News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD

Singled Out: City of the Weak's White Fire Alarm

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Recap: Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion- Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'- Alice In Chains' 'New Album Nearly Done- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Fates Warning Announce Double Live Over Europe Album

From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.