Peters will undertake a three-stop transcontinental trip within 24 hours, hitting record stores in London, New York and Los Angeles. For RSD, the band will issue a limited edition eight-song EP Where The Two Rivers Meet.



"I'm so proud of the new music that is being made in the name of The Alarm right here and now," says singer, songwriter and guitarist Mike Peters. The day will kick off with a sold-out listening party in the UK hosted by Diverse Music in Newport, Wales before Peters crosses the Atlantic for stops in New York at Looney Tunes Records in Babylon, Long Island and Los Angeles at Fingerprints Records in Long Beach. Armed with an acoustic guitar and a camera, creating an "on the run" video, Peters adds, "It's probably a good idea to make sure your favorite Alarm t-shirt is clean and ready to be worn on Record Store Day!" Read more - here.

MSO submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.