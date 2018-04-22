|
The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD (Week in Review)
.
The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD was a top story on Friday: (MSO) The Alarm's Mike Peters has announced that he will be taking a massive trip to celebrate this year's Record Store Day on April 21st. We were sent the following details Peters will undertake a three-stop transcontinental trip within 24 hours, hitting record stores in London, New York and Los Angeles. For RSD, the band will issue a limited edition eight-song EP Where The Two Rivers Meet.
