Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend (Week in Review)
Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend was a top story on Saturday: Eric Church has announced the release of live covers from his epic project 61 Days In Church which will be released this Saturday, April 21 during Record Store Day.
The covers feature popular music by Soundgarden, Billy Joel, Little Feat, Bob Seger and more will released by EMI Nashville on LP with 2,500 exclusive copies available to fans for RSD. We were sent the following details:
Church recorded the ambitious project in 2017 during his Holdin' My Own Tour, which ran from January through May and was named a Tour of the Year by none other than Rolling Stone, which opined: "Over the years, Church concerts have always been parties. But in 2017, they went from merely ass-kicking to epic." Read more - here.