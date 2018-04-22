News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend (Week in Review)

.
Eric Church

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend was a top story on Saturday: Eric Church has announced the release of live covers from his epic project 61 Days In Church which will be released this Saturday, April 21 during Record Store Day.

The covers feature popular music by Soundgarden, Billy Joel, Little Feat, Bob Seger and more will released by EMI Nashville on LP with 2,500 exclusive copies available to fans for RSD. We were sent the following details:

Church recorded the ambitious project in 2017 during his Holdin' My Own Tour, which ran from January through May and was named a Tour of the Year by none other than Rolling Stone, which opined: "Over the years, Church concerts have always been parties. But in 2017, they went from merely ass-kicking to epic." Read more - here.

Eric Church Music and more

Eric Church T-shirts and Posters

More Eric Church News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Country Stars Perform Las Vegas Tribute at 2018 Grammys

Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

Eric Church Fights Ticket Scalping Bots 2017 In Review

Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off 2017 In Review

Eric Church Releases 'Round Here Buzz' Video

Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims

Eric Church Releases 30 More Live Recordings

Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive Project

Dolly Parton, Erich Church, Kelsea Ballerini Set For ACM Honors

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Recap: Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion- Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'- Alice In Chains' 'New Album Nearly Done- more

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release- Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations- Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Details- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Fates Warning Announce Double Live Over Europe Album

From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations

Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.