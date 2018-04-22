News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain' (Week in Review)

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain' was a top story on Saturday: Five Finger Death Punch are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album with the release of the latest song from the effort called "Sham Pain."

The new song follows the previously released track "Fake" from the upcoming seventh studio album, which will be entitled "And Justice For None" and is set to be released on May 18th.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had the following to say about the new track, "'Sham Pain' is a lyrical snapshot of probably the biggest, yet most chaotic year of this band's career.

"Everyone has a different way of dealing with the moments when life hands them lemons…some complain and some make lemonade. Us, we pour gasoline on it and then hit it with a rocket launcher. Sarcasm has always been our 'Art of War' (if from naming the band 'Five Finger Death Punch' you haven't figured it out yet), but just wait until you see the video we made for this song." Listen to it - here.

