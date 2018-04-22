Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

The event has been dubbed The Nick Menza Chronicles A Celebration of Life on Canvas, Wood and Heavy Metal with all proceeds going to Nick's sons exclusively, including future sales of CD's, art and merchandise, as well as a DVD of this performance.

The show will feature live performances from acts like Elsie Binx, Emeralde, Von Skeletor, Deltanaut, Soma And The Green w/ Gary Mac, OHM w/ Chris Poland (original Megadeath lead guitarist), Bullet Boys w/ Marq Torien, Joe Floyd and Roy Z. from Halford, Bruce Dickenson, Warrior, & Driver, Love / Hate w/ Jon E., Rhoads w/ Kelle Rhoads, and more. Read more - here.