Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years (Week in Review)
Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years was a top story on Saturday: Lizzy Borden has announced that he will be releasing "My Midnight Things," his first new album in over a decade on June 15th via his new deal with Metal Blade Records. We were sent the following details: The record is available in the following formats: --limited 1st edition Digipak-CD (includes bonus tracks) -jewelcase-CD --180g black vinyl --clear pacific blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies) --clear burgundy marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies) --olive/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies) --opaque cool gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies) Having signed a new contract with Metal Blade on the strength of three demo tracks, Borden opted to produce My Midnight Things himself, with Joey Scott as co-producer, who also handled all the drumming duties. "I knew what I was going for and had doubts that I could find a producer who would understand that," Borden explains. "My approach is very different than what is happening in today's current sound." Read more - here.
