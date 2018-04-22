Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

After his critically acclaimed 2016 release There Is No Calamity, Peter Himmelman wanted to rotate the prism of his musical engagement a bit, and so he embarked on a project to do just that with collaborator John Paterno, an L.A.-based, Grammy-winning producer/engineer and multi-instrumentalist.

Paterno recently recalled, "As I was reading these pieces Peter had written, I found myself imagining the worlds they might live in from an aural perspective. I was really engaged with the quality and depth of the thoughts, at how they were conveyed through the characters Peter created from one story to the next, and how certain themes were weaved throughout the whole set." Read more - here.

Conqueroo submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.