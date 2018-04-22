Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

The track features Japanese vocal samples from Aoki's mother, Mama Aoki. The accompanying music video acts as both as a promotional clip for the song as well as a teaser for the upcoming Need For Speed No Limits in-game event, hosted by Aoki himself.

Launching on May 4th, the six-week in game event allows players to collect exclusive Steve Aoki wrapped street racing vehicles, including the Subaru BRZ. Aoki will appear as an in-game character, challenging players to unlock his exclusive arsenal of cars, while songs from Aoki's 5OKI EP soundtrack the gameplay. Watch the video - here.