Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single (Week in Review)
Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single was a top story on Saturday: Steve Aoki has issued the final song in his '5OKI' campaign with the release of his new collaboration with Israeli psy-trance duo Vini Vici on the track called "Moshi Moshi." The track features Japanese vocal samples from Aoki's mother, Mama Aoki. The accompanying music video acts as both as a promotional clip for the song as well as a teaser for the upcoming Need For Speed No Limits in-game event, hosted by Aoki himself. Launching on May 4th, the six-week in game event allows players to collect exclusive Steve Aoki wrapped street racing vehicles, including the Subaru BRZ. Aoki will appear as an in-game character, challenging players to unlock his exclusive arsenal of cars, while songs from Aoki's 5OKI EP soundtrack the gameplay. Watch the video - here.
