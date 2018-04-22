|
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' (Week in Review)
Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' was a top story on Saturday: Vanessa Carlton continues her cover series with the release of her take on the Fleetwood Mac classic "Dreams", which is the second of six planned tribute tracks she plans to release. Her version of "Dreams" follows last month's release of her rendition of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend". She had the following to say about this new cover song: "This song is epic. I feel like a lot of people don't attempt to cover Fleetwood Mac because the personality of these songs are so distinct. I admit, I was terrified to do this, but I sang 'Dreams' on stage at a BMI event honoring Stevie Nicks. I was 7 weeks pregnant at the time. No one knew. I got to sing the song with Stevie's band, which was pretty great. "Waddy Wachtel, the musical director gave me 'the nod' during rehearsal. Which, I think meant he approved. Or, at least, I'm praying that's what it meant." Check it out - here.
