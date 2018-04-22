Her version of "Dreams" follows last month's release of her rendition of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend". She had the following to say about this new cover song:

"This song is epic. I feel like a lot of people don't attempt to cover Fleetwood Mac because the personality of these songs are so distinct. I admit, I was terrified to do this, but I sang 'Dreams' on stage at a BMI event honoring Stevie Nicks. I was 7 weeks pregnant at the time. No one knew. I got to sing the song with Stevie's band, which was pretty great.

"Waddy Wachtel, the musical director gave me 'the nod' during rehearsal. Which, I think meant he approved. Or, at least, I'm praying that's what it meant." Check it out - here.