Angel Vivaldi Announces U.S. Summer Tour

The Melodic Decadence tour is scheduled to kick off on June 22nd in Poughkeepsie, NY at the The Chance Theaterand and will be concluding July 21st in Clifton, NJ at Dingbatz.

Vivaldi will be performing his newest album, Synapse, in its entirety at these shows. He had this to say, "This tour will visually reflect the concept of what my newest release, Synapse, is all about. Much like the writing process, which included me painting my studio 9 different colors for each song, I plan to use the stage as a blank canvas to vividly bring the audience into that experience with me, but in a live setting. I am anxious to perform Synapse from beginning-to-end in addition to fan favorites for a night of sensory immersion they won't soon forget." Read more - here.