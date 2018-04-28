Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack

The following was shared on his Facebook account on Friday (signed by Turner and his wife), "Thank you for being patient and so supportive through these hard days for us... We are truly humbled by the amount of love and concern that has poured from every part of the planet! It truly warms our hearts and inspires us to win!

"As many of you are aware by now, Joe Lynn Turner experienced a myocardial infarction last week. It happened without any prior warning signs... He is in the hospital, stable and in very good spirits. He will continue to receive medical care and full physical rehabilitation for several weeks and afterwards will take some time off to recover." Read the full statement - here.