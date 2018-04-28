News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French (Week in Review)

Judas Priest

Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French was a top story on Monday: Former Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French shared a harsh opinion of the current incarnation of Judas Priest, who are currently touring with out guitarist Glenn Tipton, who stepped away from performing full time due to Parkinson's Disease.

French was a guest on Three Sides of the Coin and we were some excepts including what he had to say about Judas Priest, "Now look at what you've got with Priest. K.K.'s gone, he runs a golf company, and now Glenn's left, and it's wonderful, and now it's a cover band."

Jay Jay continued to discuss his view of aging rock bands still performing, "Well (Judas) Priest is 65 years old… 70 years old. Saxon's 80 f***ing years old. The Rolling Stones are 90 years old. I mean Stones fans are so old the old clobs are afraid the lights will go on in the room.

"Watching Keith and Woody trying to play guitar is like being driven in a tour bus by José Feliciano and Ray Charles without a GPS. It's a terrifying f***ing experience. If the Stones were smart they'd hire two 25 year old guys from Nashville who know how to play the songs parts than let these two cadavers walking around stage f***ing acting like Johnny Depp in f***ing Pirates Of The Caribbean. And it bothers me that they charge eighty-two hundred dollars. At least when you go to see The Eagles there's 45 guys on stage. " Watch the full interview - here.

