News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More (Week in Review)

.
X Japan

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More was a top story on Monday: Marilyn Manson made a special guest appearance with X Japan during their Coachella festival appearance on Saturday night (April 21st). The shock rocker took the stage to perform a stripped down version of his cover of the Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams". Check out fan footage here

Stone Sour have released a short trailer for their brand new EP Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions. The four-track record was released on Record Store Day this past weekend on silver vinyl and features the band playing unplugged versions of "Song #3,"" Mercy," "Rose Red Violent Blue" and "The Witness Trees." Watch the clip here

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has shared some studio footage from his new project with Blink-182 star Travis Barker. Borland had previous revealed "Wrote seven songs in 12 hours. That's a new record. More drums from Travis Barker to come." He has now shared new video clips that can be seen here

As Slayer prepare to retire they continue their retrospective video series where they look back at their 37-year career. The band has release the second clip in the series where they discuss their first tour experience and shows vintage live footage along with shots of early flyers. Watch it here

System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian has announced that his Scars On Broadway are releasing a new single and video today. He took to Instagram earlier this month and told fans "First song/video off of the second Scars On Broadway album drops April 23. Oh it's true. It's damn true."

Mastodon's Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher visited members of Congress and the local Georgia Grammy Chapter associates in Washington, D.C. last week to lobby for proposed laws to ensure what they view as fair fiscal compensation for all artistic contributors involved in the creation of music.
Dailor issued this statement: "Michele Caplinger is our Grammys Georgia representative. There was an awards ceremony for some members of Congress that have been working on a comprehensive bill that modernizes royalty rates for music creators and producers, engineers, etc. Little Big Town was also honored for their many years of advocacy. We were there representing our fellow songwriters and musicians and speaking with congressmen, senators and law makers to share our personal stories to be in the forefront of their minds as this bill could be up before the senate within the next two weeks! Super exiting to be part of this long overdue historical change to the way music creators are compensated for their work."

The Melvins celebrated the release of their "Pinkus Abortion Technician" album by sharing a music video for the track "Don't Forget To Breathe." Buzz Osborne had this to say, "We're very excited to have a video for our song 'Don't Forget To Breathe,' directed by the hyper-talented Ava Hazelmyer. Hopefully, there will be more collaborations with her in the future". Watch it here

Pain Of Salvation have announced that they will be launching a European headline tour later this year in support of their latest album "In The Passing Light Of Day." Find more details and see the dates here

Touche Amore have released a stream of a brand a new single called "Green," which is the group's first new track in nearly two years. Listen to it here

Eyes Set To Kill have released a lyric video for a song called "Not Sorry", which is a track from the band's self-titled sophomore album. Check it out here

Sleep have released a brand-new double album called "The Sciences" which is the group's first full-length album of new recordings since 1998. Read some more about the new Third Man Records release here

The Word Alive have released a new music video for their track "Why Am I Like This?" which was directed by Orie McGinness. The song comes from their forthcoming album, Violent Noise, (due out on May 4th). Watch it here

According to Lambgoat Sumerian founder Ash Avildsen's recent chat with Jamey Jasta on 'The Jasta Show' also unearthed some line-up information regarding the 2018 installment of The Summer Slaughter Tour, which was launched by Avildsen in 2007.

According to Avildsen, Summer Slaughter 2018 will be headlined by Between The Buried And Me and will also feature Born Of Osiris and Veil Of Maya. here

Ingested has premiered a new song titled "Purveyors of Truth." You can check out its lyric video below. The track will appear on the band's upcoming album, The Level Above Human, which will arrive on April 27. here - here.

X Japan Music and more

X Japan T-shirts and Posters

More X Japan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

X Japan's Yoshiki Recovering From Successful Surgery

X Japan's Yoshiki To Undergo Emergency Surgery

X Japan Set Blu-Ray Release Of We Are X Documentary

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Recap: Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Page Too Rewind: Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

David Bowie's Let's Dance Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.