Orgy Preview 'Army To Your Party' Single (Week in Review)

. Orgy Preview 'Army To Your Party' Single was a top story on Monday: Orgy are giving fans an advance preview of their forthcoming new single, "Army to Your Party" featuring rapper Crichy Crich, which is set to be released on May 11th as part of an EP featuring various mixes of the track including a radio edit, instrumental, and a cappella "'Army to Your Party' is the super single release for the upcoming #newmusic Orgy record, which we'll tell our fans more about very soon," says Orgy's Jay Gordon. "'Army to Your Party' features a guest appearance by the homie Crichy Crich, who is sick and gritty, so I know people will appreciate his contribution to the track. We're thrilled to also have the track be part of the new MX vs ATV All Out video game, and to have our new drummer, Raanen Bozzio (son of my favorite drummer of all time Terry Bozzio), join the ORGY fold! Lots of exciting things happening in the world of ORGY right now."



"Lyrically, 'Army to Your Party' wreaks havoc on pointless cliques and Energy Vamps, as I often to refer to them by," adds Gordon. "Those are people who just have to rain on your parade and complain about everything just for the sake of complaining, yet offer nothing themselves." Check out the preview - here. Orgy Music and more Orgy T-shirts and Posters More Orgy News Share this article



Related Stories



Orgy Preview 'Army To Your Party' Single