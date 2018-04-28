Singled Out: JJ McGuigan's In All Honesty (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: JJ McGuigan's In All Honesty was a top story on Monday: JJ McGuigan recently won the Best Lyric Video award from L.A. Music Video Awards and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song from his "Dissociative" EP. Here is the story: The writing of this song came about over several months of writing verses and bridges for it as I had early on settled on the chorus. I decided on what I thought would be best to take into the studio to make the song, leaving out several versus of what I had written due to not wanting the song to be too long and drawn out, so I decided on what might get the idea across the best. Me, Garrett Crow, and Scott Spriggs all met at Garrett's studio for the recording of this song and played I played the initial parts singer songwriter style to lay down a foundation for them. Garrett then used that to record drums as the first real take of the song. Myself and Garrett then laid down the acoustic parts along with Garrett adding some electric rhythm to fill in the gaps of the song. Scott then laid down the vocals which were stellar having only needed one take and a few punches here and there. The song obviously didn't take but one setting to complete albeit not counting the mixing and mastering by Garrett and Micajah Ryan at Air House Studios here in Wichita. One of the funny things that happened was we all thought we were in for a much longer night so we stalked up on and drank Garrett's famous Hawaiian coffee which kept us up hours after the song was done and we just sat around and talked about music for a few hours early into the morning not realizing how late it actually was. I will say it's the best coffee I've ever had hands down and we used it many nights during jamming and writing sessions of preproduction work leading up to finalizing the EP. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP - right here! JJ McGuigan Music and more JJ McGuigan T-shirts and Posters More JJ McGuigan News Share this article



