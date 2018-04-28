Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun (Week in Review)

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun was a top story on Monday: Country artist Jaclyn Kenyon recently release a video for her song "Daddy's Got A Shotgun", the lead singer from forthcoming debut EP, and to celebrate we asked her to share the story behind the track. Here is the story: Daddy's Got A Shotgun Is a cute song about an overprotective father who will stop at no cost to watch over and protect his daughter from this new guy she is seeing. This song idea came to life in Nashville, Tennessee, it was the very first song on the record that we wrote and recorded so I really wanted it to be the single. Me and my co-writers we're talking that day about how I liked being down in Nashville alone and I told them I really loved it! While digging for inspiration for writing the conversation later went on to ask if my Dad was ever protective of me in my relationships. I said No matter what age you are I think your always going to be your Daddy's little girl. Right after I said that my co-writer Clay Mills sang the first line of "Daddy's Got A Shotgun" we all looked at each other and we're like this is such a unique line let's do this! I had such an amazing time writing and recording this song. We put up a well-suited music video for this song as well that I think is really funny. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself and learn more about Jaclyn - right here!



