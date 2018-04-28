|
The Next Monsters Of Rock Cruise Announced (Week in Review)
The Next Monsters Of Rock Cruise Announced was a top story on Monday: Organizers of the 9th annual Monsters Of Rock Cruise has revealed some of the details for next winter's cruise which will setting sail from Miami on February 24th. The five-day/five-night full ship charter cruise -- dubbed Band Overboard -- will set until March 1, 2019 aboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas and visits two ports: Ocho Rios, Jamaica and the Private Isle of Labadee.
