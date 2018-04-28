The Scorpions Announce U.S. Fall Tour

The trek highlights The Scorpions' eleventh album, "Crazy World", which peaked at No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 with help from the international hit and Top 5 US single, "Wind Of Change."

During the extended tour, the group released a new collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", last fall. The project features fourteen of the band's most famous ballads, a new acoustic recording of "Send Me An Angel", and three new tunes: "Follow Your Heart", "Always Be With You" and "Melrose Avenue." See the dates - here.