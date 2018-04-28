|
The Scorpions Announce U.S. Fall Tour (Week in Review)
.
The Scorpions Announce U.S. Fall Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Scorpions have announced a series of fall US concert dates. The two-week, five show run - with guests Queensryche - will begin in Lake Tahoe, NV on August 31 and see stops in California, Texas and Florida. The trek highlights The Scorpions' eleventh album, "Crazy World", which peaked at No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 with help from the international hit and Top 5 US single, "Wind Of Change." During the extended tour, the group released a new collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", last fall. The project features fourteen of the band's most famous ballads, a new acoustic recording of "Send Me An Angel", and three new tunes: "Follow Your Heart", "Always Be With You" and "Melrose Avenue." See the dates - here.
The trek highlights The Scorpions' eleventh album, "Crazy World", which peaked at No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 with help from the international hit and Top 5 US single, "Wind Of Change."
During the extended tour, the group released a new collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", last fall. The project features fourteen of the band's most famous ballads, a new acoustic recording of "Send Me An Angel", and three new tunes: "Follow Your Heart", "Always Be With You" and "Melrose Avenue." See the dates - here.