.
KISS

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More was a top story on Tuesday: The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo have announced a very special lineup for it's 20th anniversary event this year on May 12th and 13th. Sunday's live performance will include The Bruce & Bob Kulick Band with a special appearance by Ace Frehley and Four By Fate (featuring former members of Frehley's Comet). Other special guests for the weekend will include Eric Singer, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and will include live performances both nights. here

Pantera surprised fans by sharing a trailer clip for their upcoming fourth home video release, the follow-up to their 1997 VHS offering "3: Watch It Go", according to Metal Hammer. Check out the trailer here

The Damned's new album 'Evil Spirits' has debuted in the Top 10 on the UK albums chart and their camp reports that is a first in the band's 41 year career. "It hasn't really sunk in yet," laughs frontman Dave Vanian. "But it feels great to finally get there, as it's been a long time coming. We've had lots of top ten singles but never an album. Even when 'Eloise' was a big hit, we were pipped to the number one spot by a novelty song by (British comedy actor and singer) Su Pollard! This time we've had Kylie and the Manics to compete with. A huge thanks to the fans, of course, without whom this record would never have been made. It feels amazing to finally get it out there."


The latest Talking Metal podcast featuring an interview with vocalist Robert Mason where he talks about M3, Warrant's upcoming "special announcement", his history with Lynch Mob, his new project with Lynch/Pilson/Brown, Jani Lane, Big Cock and much more. Check it out here

Lambgoat reports that Cave In members Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath played a special, scaled down set at Roadburn Festival 2018 in the Netherlands on Saturday in honor of departed Cave In bassist/vocalist Caleb Scofield, who passed away last month. Read more and check out video here

The Faceless played the first show with their brand new line-up this past Friday, April 20 at Spring Meltdown 2018 in Lake Tahoe, NV. Find out who that is and watch a video of a song performance here

The Contortionist have UK and Europe this spring beginning with a show at The Booking Hall in Dover on June 23 and wrap up the tour with a performance at Viveiro-Lugo's Resurrection Fest. Read more including the dates here

Madball has released the first trailer for their forthcoming release, For The Cause, which is due out on June 15 through Nuclear Blast. here

Bleed The Sky have returned after being out of the scene since 2008. The band revealed that they are working on their third studio album. Read more here

Skinless have set a May 11th release date for their sixth album "Savagery." The effort was recorded by Tom Case at Doomsday Bunker Studio in New York and by Dave Otero (Primitive Man, Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage) at Flatline Audio in Colorado. - here.

